PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Thanksgiving holiday travel rush is on. The Tuesday before turkey day is definitely the day to travel if you’re trying to avoid the hustle and bustle.

“Figured we’d get a head start. Last year we traveled on a Wednesday and that was not a good idea,” said Michelle Pollack of Voorhees, New Jersey.

“I actually usually have bad luck, my flight usually gets canceled or delayed whether it’s weather in Philadelphia or Denver,” said Lisa Moore, a Villanova University student.

Those who booked Tuesday flights by-in-large found smooth sailing through security at Philadelphia International Airport.

Drivers southbound on the New Jersey Turnpike also found light traffic, making long hauls much more bearable.

“We left the snow and it’s supposed to be zero up in Vermont so this is like summer weather right now,” said Sarah Campbell of Vermont.

Travel experts at AAA expect this year will see the highest volume of Thanksgiving travel in the last 13 years. And just like the early bird gets the worm, the early traveler gets to actually enjoy their trip.