PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You may not want to hear this. According to experts, there are about 3,000 calories in the typical Thanksgiving meal.

Some of the worst offenders include stuffing with 355 calories per cup; sweet potato casserole with 275 calories in a cup; and four slices of turkey will set you back 190 calories.

And you can’t forget about dessert. The average slice of pecan pie has 546 calories.