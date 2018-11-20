  • CBS 3On Air

Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — The search is on for a lurking gunman who emerged from a dark alley to shoot a man in Upper Darby. Surveillance video shows the suspect quickly coming from behind a white car opening fire on the victim and running away.

It happened on the 7000 block of Terminal Square early Sunday morning.

The gunman fired once at the victim as he was helping his girlfriend find something in their car.

The bullet went through his arm and exited his body through the back. He is in stable condition.

Police say the couple did not have an altercation with anyone inside the bar.

The gunman was wearing all black and had a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

 

