PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Santa Claus is ditching his reindeer and hopping on SEPTA to kick-off the holiday season in Center City Friday for the 28th annual SEPTA Santa Express. SEPTA and the Center City District are encouraging people to join them when they welcome Santa to Dilworth Park ice rink with a parade at 10:30 a.m.

Participants are welcomed to join Santa on the ice rink after.

SEPTA trains and stations will be decorated for the occasion and there will be helpers there to hand out holiday gift bags and to guide revelers to the fun. Be sure to look out for a special 2018 SEPTA Santa Express pin.

This year’s gift bags may include Herr’s Chips, Keller’s Creamery fresh-baked cookies, Phlash Candy Canes, stationary from the Philadelphia Eagles, festive holiday gear from the Center City District, and coupons to various Philadelphia locations, including a free pass for kids to skate on the Dilworth Park ice rink.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will make a special visit on the Market-Frankford Line train at the Frankford Transportation Center and ride the Santa Express to 15th Street Station. The train leaves Frankford Transportation Center at 10:23 a.m.

While Santa and Mrs. Claus ride on the Market-Frankford Line, there are seven other decorated “Santa Express” trains traveling to Center City for the celebration.

Click here to find out the designated “Santa Express” trains and departure times.