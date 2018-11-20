Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County man has been arrested on child pornography charges after a two-month investigation. Police arrested Thomas Hendershot on Nov. 16 after multiple agencies executed a search warrant, allegedly finding an electronic storage device that contained over 50 pictures and videos of girls who appear to be under the age of 10.

The search came after Hendershot sent a New Britain Township detective, who is also part of the Pennsylvania Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force, 36 files of child pornography over four days on the internet in September, according to authorities.

Hendershot was transported to Bucks County Prison for a probation violation.

In 2014, while Hendershot was living in Doylestown Township, he was arrested with the same violations.

He plead guilty to possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility and in 2015, he was sentenced to 14 years of probation. He was also required to register under Megan’s Law for 15 years.

Hendershot was charged with one count of possession of child pornography, dissemination of child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility.

He was later arraigned and remained in prison after failing to post bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 4.