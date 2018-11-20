TRAFFIC ALERT:Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Portion Of Rockhill Drive In Bensalem
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, traffic

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving a dump truck in Bucks County on Tuesday. The accident happened on the 3900 block of Rockhill Drive in Bensalem.

Crews were called to the scene around 11:45 a.m.

At least three vehicles and a dump truck were involved in the crash.

The crash happened near the Neshaminy Mall.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. The road will remain closed while police conduct their accident investigation and work to clear the scene.

There is no word on injuries.

