TRAFFIC ALERT:Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Portion Of Rockhill Drive In Bensalem
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jim Kenney, Local, Local TV, Thanksgiving, Twitter

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Mayor Jim Kenney is grateful for your “mean” tweets ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. He posted a video on his Twitter Tuesday morning called “Mean Tweets Thanksgiving Edition.”

He starts off the video by saying this is the time of the year when we talk about what we are thankful for and even adds in, “This time of the year makes me feel all mushy inside, like mashed potatoes on Thanksgiving.”

Mayor Kenney gets creative with his responses to the tweets by saying, “Bye Felicia,” and singing Eagles’ Jason Kelce’s infamous “No One Likes Us” song.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s