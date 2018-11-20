Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Mayor Jim Kenney is grateful for your “mean” tweets ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. He posted a video on his Twitter Tuesday morning called “Mean Tweets Thanksgiving Edition.”

He starts off the video by saying this is the time of the year when we talk about what we are thankful for and even adds in, “This time of the year makes me feel all mushy inside, like mashed potatoes on Thanksgiving.”

This Thanksgiving, I’m grateful to be the Mayor of this great city — and for all your tweets. pic.twitter.com/8j3ySgsHa9 — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) November 20, 2018

Mayor Kenney gets creative with his responses to the tweets by saying, “Bye Felicia,” and singing Eagles’ Jason Kelce’s infamous “No One Likes Us” song.