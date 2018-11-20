Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who robbed three separate grocery stores in the span of 15 minutes in West Philadelphia. Police say the incidents happened Nov. 15 between 7:45 p.m. and 8 p.m.

According to police, the suspect entered the stores pointing a handgun at the clerks and demanding cash and cigarettes.

The suspect then flees the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-6 tall black male, weighing between 135 and 140 pounds, 25 to 35 years of age, with a full beard and wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark-colored pants.

If you have any information about these crimes, call police at 215-686-3183/3184.