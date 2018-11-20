  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A crash closed part of Chestnut Street between 34th and 35th Streets Tuesday morning and sent a man to the hospital.

Philadelphia Police say the man was behind the wheel of a red Dodge Caliber around 7:30 a.m. and was traveling east down Chestnut Street when a parked vehicle backed up, clipped the caliber and caused it to land sideways.

Greg Villano heard the crash and helped pull the driver out of the Caliber.

“I just jumped up, opened the door up and communicated with the guy and just gave him assistance when getting out of the vehicle,” Villano said.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital. No word on if he was wearing a seat belt.

