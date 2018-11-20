Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A crash closed part of Chestnut Street between 34th and 35th Streets Tuesday morning and sent a man to the hospital.

Philadelphia Police say the man was behind the wheel of a red Dodge Caliber around 7:30 a.m. and was traveling east down Chestnut Street when a parked vehicle backed up, clipped the caliber and caused it to land sideways.

A crash closes part of Chestnut St. between 35th and 34th Streets @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/qXdSebJKAC — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) November 20, 2018

Greg Villano heard the crash and helped pull the driver out of the Caliber.

“I just jumped up, opened the door up and communicated with the guy and just gave him assistance when getting out of the vehicle,” Villano said.

Gary Villano of Haverford was working nearby when he heard the crash and helped pull out the driver @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Oe2ZZ3eEuh — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) November 20, 2018

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital. No word on if he was wearing a seat belt.