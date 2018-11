Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – A man is in custody after a standoff at a Bensalem hotel on Tuesday morning.

Chopper 3 was over the scene at the Inn of the Dove on the 3900 block of Street Road.

Officers were doing a routine check on license plates when one came back as wanted for a shooting in Philadelphia on Nov. 5.

The suspect was barricaded for about an hour with his teenage son before he was arrested.

No one was hurt.