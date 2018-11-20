Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — The lawyer for the woman accused in the GoFundMe scam involving a homeless veteran has given CBS3 a recording of a conversation between his client and her boyfriend. James Gerrow, the attorney for Katelyn McClure, sent the recording of a heated conversation McClure had with her boyfriend, Mark D’Amico.

In the recording, McClure says D’Amico was behind the alleged scam that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars on GoFundMe.

“You [expletive] did this, everything. You started the whole [expletive] thing, you did everything. I had no part in any of this and I’m the one taking the fall,” McClure is heard saying in the recording.

“I might go to jail because of something you said.”

D’Amico can be heard replying, “You don’t go to jail for lying on TV.”

The couple, along with homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt, made the rounds on national television after the GoFundMe went viral. The three are alleged of concocting a feel-good story about the couple reaching out to help Bobbitt after he gave McClure his last $20 when her car ran out of gas in Philadelphia last year.

Later in the recording, the conversation gets more heated, as you can hear D’Amico cursing repeatedly at McClure.

Gerrow told “Good Morning America” that D’Amico was “calling the shots” in the alleged scheme that resulted in criminal charges last week against McClure, D’Amico and Bobbitt.

According to authorities, D’Amico and McClure had known Bobbitt for at least a month before launching the GoFundMe in November 2017, and had become acquainted with Bobbitt during their frequent trips to a local gambling casino.

The fundraising campaign raised nearly $403,000 through over 14,000 donors. GoFundMe says all donors will receive a full refund.

Officials say the investigation revealed that the couple spent the money raised through the GoFundMe on a BMW, a New Year’s trip to Las Vegas and high-end handbags, among other items. The couple also allegedly withdrew over $85,000 in cash at casinos located in Atlantic City, Bensalem, Philadelphia and Las Vegas.

All the money had allegedly been spent within a few months of the campaign’s creation.

According to officials, Bobbitt took legal action against the couple when he learned that all the money had been squandered. He claims he received $75,000 of the funds, including an over $18,000 trailer purchased for him and parked at the couple’s Bordentown home.

Bobbitt, McClure, and D’Amico face up to 10 years in prison.

