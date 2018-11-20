Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gritty is back at it. The Flyers mascot and internet sensation is arguably the most popular being in Philadelphia. But Gritty has his googly eyes set on a much bigger prize.

TIME Magazine’s coveted Person of the Year award.

TIME tweeted out a few nominees for the award Tuesday, and naturally Gritty hijacked the conversation by tossing his hat in the ring.

Now, Gritty may not technically be a “person,” but he is without a doubt the most polarizing monster of 2018.