PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The anticipation of “Creed II” hitting theaters has brought the “Rocky” nostalgia back to Philadelphia.
The film, which is being released on Wednesday, will reintroduce some of the original “Rocky” sites in Philadelphia.
Some of the “Rocky” and “Creed II” places to visit include:
- The Rocky Steps– Seventy-two treads lead Rocky buffs to the East Entrance of the esteemed Philadelphia Museum of Art.
- The Rocky Statue– It was originally built for Rocky III and is making a cameo appearance in Creed II.
- 9th Street Italian Market– Balboa jogs through vendors in South Philly’s outdoor market.
- The Fillmore– In Creed II, Bianca, Creed’s love interest, performs at the venue in Fishtown.
- Laurel Hill Cemetery– The gravesite of Balboa’s wife Adrian.
- Max Cheesesteaks- Creed and Bianca have date nights at the North Philadelphia cheesesteak landmark.
- Penn’s Landing– Before the ice skating rink was built, the location was home to an industrial tract that Rocky would run to while training in the first two films.
- Philadelphia Zoo– This is where Rocky and Adrian got engaged.
- Victor Café– The South Philly restaurant established in 1933 stood as Adrian’s during the filming of the Rocky films.