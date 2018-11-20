Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A community held a vigil on Tuesday night for a young girl who was struck and killed in the parking lot of a YMCA over the weekend. The accident happened at the YMCA located on the 800 block of Eagle Road around 12:25 Saturday afternoon.

No one knows the answer as to why, only that it happened. A 2-year-old girl’s life cut short just days before Thanksgiving.

“A two-year-old. It’s just heartbreaking I feel so bad for them the family the driver. It’s just heartbreaking,” said Kelly McGuire.

Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola tells Eyewitness News the 2-year-old girl got away from her mom and sat down in a parking space. A driver pulled through what the chief described to be a double space and struck the toddler. The driver apparently never saw the toddler.

“The mother was trying to wave the car to stop and at that point, he pulled through the parking lot and discovered he struck the child,” said Deputy Chief Joseph Hagan.

The girl, now identified as Lindsay Pham, was later pronounced dead.

Roughly 100 people came out in support of the family on Tuesday night.

Brian Hoffman helped organize the candlelight vigil.

“When tragedy struck this community responds. It’s a sense of belonging,” he said.

It was an accident that took a young life, now the community is standing with the family as they endure this tragedy.

“It takes a community to raise a child. It takes a community to grieve a child also,” said McGuire.

There are no criminal charges at this time.