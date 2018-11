Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TULLYTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A police officer is recovering after he was hit by a car while trying to stop a shoplifting suspect, officials say. The officer sustained non life-threatening injuries, while the suspect managed to flee.

The suspect allegedly hit the officer with his car after he stole items from the Walmart on Levittown Parkway around 5:30 p.m.

The suspect is still at large.