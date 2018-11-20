Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Thanksgiving is a day for friends and family, but the day after is one of the busiest for plumbers, nicknamed “Brown Friday.”

To avoid an expensive visit, make sure you are using your garbage disposal right, have the water running when you use it.

Use Drano before the guests arrive to make sure everything is flowing.

And, the most important thing you do before you throw your food down the garbage disposal, make sure you actually have one.

“Sinks and drains are not designed to be able to handle that mass amount of food. Especially, on a Thanksgiving-type of amount of food. And just when it drains back up, it can be devastating,” said James Olesen with Home Comfort Experts. “That stuff is in the drain and heading to the sewers for a reason.”

Things not to put down the sink include pasta, rice, bones and nuts. When in doubt, use the trash can.