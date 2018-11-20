Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is still searching for clues after the bodies of four women were found dumped in a drainage ditch in West Atlantic City 12 years ago. Prosecutor Damon Tyner said law enforcement needs the public’s help as the investigation continues.

“Somebody knows something about this case. Somebody has to know something,” Tyner says of the discovery on Nov. 20, 2006, of the bodies of Kim Raffo, Molly Dilts, Barbara Breidor and Tracy Roberts that were dumped in a drainage ditch in West Atlantic City.

Authorities say the four victims were found in a ditch behind the Golden Key Motel.

Raffo was the first victim discovered when her body was located by two women out for a walk. After 911 was contacted and uniformed officers arrived, three more female bodies were discovered.

“These horrific crimes have not been forgotten by all of the law enforcement agencies in Atlantic County and the Atlantic City Police Department is committed to continuously working with our law enforcement partners to bring the perpetrator(s) of these crimes to justice and help bring some much needed closure to the families,” Atlantic City Deputy Police Chief James Sarkos said.

Tyner said that 12 years after the bodies of these women were discovered, work continues every day on the case in a joint effort of law enforcement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800.