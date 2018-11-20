PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — ACME says they will issue a full refund to customers who purchased romaine lettuce in the wake of another E.coli. outbreak linked to the lettuce. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the warning on Tuesday.

The CDC says consumers who have any type of romaine lettuce in their home should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick. This includes all types or uses of romaine lettuce, such as whole heads of romaine, hearts of romaine, and bags and boxes of precut lettuce and salad mixes that contain romaine, including baby romaine, spring mix, and Caesar salad.

ACME is just one of the many stores forced to take action.

“In response to the Centers for Disease Control’s Consumer Advisory issued November 20, Albertsons Companies [Banner] is removing all romaine lettuce and products containing romaine lettuce from sale due to potential contamination ofE. Coli 0157:H7. Customers who have purchased these products should discard them or return them for a full refund,” ACME says in a statement.

Officials say 32 people have been infected due to the outbreak linked to E.Coli which has been reported in 11 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from Oct. 8 to Oct. 31. No deaths have been reported.