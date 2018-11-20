Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Former Gov. Chris Christie will live on in New Jersey’s statehouse in one of his familiar poses. Christie unveiled his official portrait at a ceremony Monday night.

#FacebookDown Erupts On Twitter As Facebook, Instagram Experience Outages

The portrait shows the two-term Republican standing behind a podium he used for news conferences.

The Record reports the portrait cost $85,000, making it the most expensive in state history and more costly than his three predecessors’ combined. Australian artist Paul Newton painted the portrait.

This is a good portrait, really captures Chris Christie. (h/t @mattkatz00) pic.twitter.com/lZTomQpohs — Sal Rizzo (@rizzoTK) November 20, 2018

At Monday’s unveiling, Christie said he chose the pose because being behind the podium was when he felt “most in command.”

The event was attended by numerous political heavyweights including former Govs. Jim Florio, Donald DiFrancesco and Jim McGreevey.

‘I Never Intended To Kill Myself’: Former Politician Rick Mariano Recalls Public Fall From Grace

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy had a previous commitment and didn’t attend.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)