PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are expected to release more details about the execution-style killings of four people in Southwest Philadelphia as three of the victims have been positively identified. Two men and two women were found shot and killed in the basement of a home on the 5100 block of Malcolm Street on Monday and three of the victims were not wearing clothes when their bodies were found.

Police say they are in the process of notifying relatives.

It hasn’t been revealed yet what may have led to the deadly violence.

Police say neighbors reported hearing bangs around 10 or 11 p.m. on Sunday and investigators believe what people heard were gunshots.

Those neighbors thought nothing of the noise, writing it off as ongoing renovation work inside the property.

Investigators also say, aside from the front door being open slightly, there isn’t evidence to suggest there was a forced entry.

Homicide detectives are working to pin down surveillance video to give them some idea if they could make out anybody coming or going from the home.

It’s expected police will hold a news conference at some point on Tuesday afternoon.