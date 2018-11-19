Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is one of the most visited cities in the nation for its wealth of food, culture, and fun attractions. Visit Philly, the city’s go-to travel experts, has created two new lists to make Philadelphia more accessible to all.

The list details public transportation and parking that is wheelchair-friendly, resources for those with visual or hearing impairments, and general accessibility information for the most popular attractions in the city.

Also, as awareness surrounding autism and other sensory-related disorders grows, spots in the Philadelphia area are slowly creating more and more attractions to be more inclusive.

To make it easier on families and those who want to involve people affected by sensory-related disorders, Visit Philly has launched a comprehensive guide on which attractions in the Philadelphia area are sensory-friendly.

The list includes museums, aquariums, amusement parks, performance centers and other fun institutions that can usually be overwhelming for people and families with children on the spectrum to visit and enjoy.

To access the entire accessibility guide, you can visit the brand new Accessibility Page on the Visit Philly website.

To access the list of sensory-friendly places in the area, you can visit the Visit Philly website.