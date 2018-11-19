  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Christmas ad starring Elton John has taken over the internet by storm.

The advertisement for the popular English retail chain, John Lewis & Partners, quickly went viral when it was released last week.

The ad shows the legendary musician throughout the years, playing John’s hit “Your Song.”

It starts with John at his piano inside his home before going to different moments throughout his career, ending with his family getting him a piano as a child, to symbolize where it all started.

“Some gifts are more than just a gift,” the ad says at the end.

The ad has reportedly been viewed more than 5 million times.

