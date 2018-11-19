Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re heading out of town this week for Thanksgiving — expect plenty of company. AAA predicts more than 642,000 people will travel 50 miles or more from the Philadelphia area, that’s the most Thanksgiving travelers since 2005.

Almost 90 percent of travelers will drive. About nine percent will fly to their Thanksgiving destination.

Best Times to Fly and Book Thanksgiving Flights

An analysis of AAA’s flight booking data from the last three years revealed that the Tuesday and Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving are usually the most popular air travel days and have the highest average price per roundtrip ticket. Meanwhile, Thanksgiving Day consistently has the lowest average price per ticket and is the lightest travel day. Travelers looking to save money this holiday season can fly the morning of the holiday and arrive just in time for Thanksgiving dinner.

Car Rental Costs Fall, Hotel Prices Mixed

Travelers can expect to save on car rentals this Thanksgiving holiday season. At $63, the average daily rate is 10 percent less than last year, according to AAA’s Leisure Travel Index. Travelers can also save on AAA Three Diamond hotels, with an average nightly rate of $166, a decline of six percent compared to last year. Conversely, the average rate for AAA Two Diamond hotels has increased six percent with an average nightly cost of $124.

TSA TIPS

If you are traveling with foods, especially liquids, the limit for travel-sized containers is 3.4 ounces or less for a carry on. Anything bigger than that can be brought just in a checked bag.

Next, you can get through security quicker if you have TSA Precheck, meaning no need to remove shoes, laptops, liquids, belts and light jackets. Click here to apply for this program. Be sure that you have a valid ID with you if you are doing any type of traveling, if you do forget it TSA may ask you to complete an identity verification process instead.

If you are traveling with medicine, both over-the-counter and prescription medications, are allowed through checkpoints but liquids are limited to a 3.4 ounce limit for carry-on bags.

Also, remember to give yourself enough time before your departure. Keep in mind time to park, check-in, get through security and onto the flight.

SHOPPING

Here’s a full list of stores closed on Thanksgiving.