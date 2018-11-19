Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) – Interested in trying some new eateries in Philadelphia? You’re in luck: we’ve found the freshest businesses to fill the bill. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for American food.

Photo: Real Food Eatery/Yelp

Shake Shack

105 S. 12th St., Unit 1-01, Washington Square

Photo: sue h./Yelp

Fast-casual burger chain Shake Shack has opened its fourth eatery in the city.

On the menu, look for offerings like a single or double ShackBurger, a cheeseburger topped with lettuce, tomato and ShackSauce; a SmokeShack burger with applewood smoked bacon and chopped cherry pepper; and a fried portobello mushroom burger, filled with melted Muenster and cheddar cheeses.

Not in the mood for a burger? Hot dogs, a chicken sandwich and several different kinds of shakes and floats are also on offer.

Yelpers are fans of the new Shake Shack, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of six reviews.

Lauren S., who reviewed the new spot on Oct. 24, wrote, “The burgers were fresh as always, and I tried a vanilla milkshake, which was solidly good.”

And Karim H. wrote, “Great location. Interior is nice with electronic kiosks for self-ordering. Takes about 10 minutes to get your food.”

Real Food Eatery

4040 City Ave., Bldg. 4, Wynnefield Heights

Photo: real food eatery/Yelp

Real Food Eatery is a café offering breakfast, lunch and dinner fare. This is its third location in Philly.

With a head chef who holds a degree in human nutrition, Real Food Eatery prides itself in offering whole, unprocessed plates with just a few simple ingredients, according to its website.

The breakfast menu is filled with build-your-own bowls of eggs, oatmeal, yogurt and sweet potato pancakes. For lunch or dinner, look for the organic tofu dressed with tahini olive oil, rice wine vinegar, sesame oil, tamari, housemade Sriracha, honey and garlic; or grass-fed meatballs with quinoa, egg, Parmesan and a mix of spices.

Yelpers are still warming up to Real Food Eatery, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of four reviews on the site.

Polly A., who reviewed it on Nov. 9 wrote, “Food quality is amazing with tons of veggies and quality meats. This store has cold brew and kombucha on draft, which is a plus and plenty of seating in the dining room.”

Clarissa J. noted, “Overall this place could definitely step up their game. Prices were OK, but given I left half my chicken uneaten, it wasn’t so filling. The décor is nice and the ability to try many different things at once is definitely a plus.”

Real Food Eatery is open from 7:30 a.m.–9 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m.–9 p.m. on weekends.

Oh Brother Philly

206 Market St., Old City

Photo: Thomas A./Yelp

Oh Brother Philly is a traditional American spot that serves up hearty comfort food.

It offers an indulgent menu of ribeye cheesesteaks, burgers and specialty sandwiches. Look for its signature mac and cheese burger with two patties placed between two mac and cheese buns topped with bacon, onions and more mac and cheese.

Specialty sandwiches include chicken, roast pork and brisket. If you’ve got room for dessert, look for its fried Oreos, Twinkies and milkshakes.

Oh Brother Philly appears to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood with four stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Maria W., who visited the restaurant on Sept. 21, wrote, “The cheesesteak was juicy, messy and cheesy. Tender meat, melty cheese, perfectly browned onions, bread with just the right amount of crisp in its crust. I never understood what the big deal was with cheesesteak — until today.”

Amber B. noted, “Everything from the friendly service to my crispy chicken sandwich was great. Reasonable prices, great service and tasty food.”

Oh Brother Philly is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday–Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.