Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) – A new breakfast, lunch and dinner cafe specializing in healthy food has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Real Food Eatery, the fresh addition is located at 4040 City Ave., Building 4, in Wynnefield Heights. With a head chef who holds a degree in human nutrition, Real Food Eatery prides itself on offering whole food made with simple ingredients, according to its website. This is its third restaurant in the city.

Photo: Real Food Eatery/Yelp

The breakfast menu is filled with build-your-own bowls of eggs, oatmeal, yogurt and sweet potato pancakes. For lunch or dinner, look for the organic tofu dressed with tahini olive oil, rice wine vinegar, sesame oil, tamari, housemade Sriracha, honey and garlic; or grass-fed meatballs with quinoa, egg, Parmesan and a mix of spices. Choose a base for your bowl, with options like kale, quinoa and brown rice.

Pair your meal with sides such as broccoli salad with cranberries and roasted pepitas, Parmesan roasted broccoli or Moroccan chickpea salad.

It’s still early days for Real Food Eatery, which has a 3.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Polly A., who reviewed it on Nov. 9 wrote, “Food quality is amazing with tons of veggies and quality meats. This store has cold brew and kombucha on draft, which is a plus and plenty of seating in the dining room.”

Megan S. noted, “I am not a huge fan of ‘healthy’ food but they find a way to make their ingredients taste so flavorful that I actually want to go back for seconds.”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Real Food Eatery is open from 7:30 a.m.–9 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m.–9 p.m. on weekends.