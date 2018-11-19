BREAKING:4 People Found Shot, Killed Execution-Style In Southwest Philadelphia Basement, Police Say
Credit: CBS3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are urging residents to be on the lookout for an alleged sexual predator in northeast Philadelphia. A 30-year-old male has been harassing women and lurking around schools, private residences and businesses in northeast Philly and Bensalem, according to a neighborhood bulletin shared by police.

The offender is accused of exposing and touching himself in public.

He is described as a 5-foot-9 white man with grey eyes.

The man was previously arrested in Bensalem Township but was released when his bail was posted, according to the police-shared bulletin.

He has also been observed driving a dark blue 2008 Hyundai Elantra around the 8th district.

If the male is seen trespassing on school property or engaging in lewd behavior, call police immediately.

