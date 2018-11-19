Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are urging residents to be on the lookout for an alleged sexual predator in northeast Philadelphia. A 30-year-old male has been harassing women and lurking around schools, private residences and businesses in northeast Philly and Bensalem, according to a neighborhood bulletin shared by police.

The offender is accused of exposing and touching himself in public.

He is described as a 5-foot-9 white man with grey eyes.

Please stay observant around schools during opening and dismissal hours. Male has also been observed driving around several neighborhoods within the 8th District.. PLEASE DO NOT APPROACH.. Contact 911 immediately if observed… pic.twitter.com/jIA7aGnCWI — PPD 8th District (@PPD08Dist) November 16, 2018

4 People Found Shot, Killed Execution-Style In Southwest Philadelphia Basement, Police Say

The man was previously arrested in Bensalem Township but was released when his bail was posted, according to the police-shared bulletin.

He has also been observed driving a dark blue 2008 Hyundai Elantra around the 8th district.

If the male is seen trespassing on school property or engaging in lewd behavior, call police immediately.