BREAKING:4 People Found Shot, Killed Execution-Style In Southwest Philadelphia Basement, Police Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing a suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a man in the Franklinville section of North Philadelphia. The shooting happened on 11th and Ontario Streets on Oct. 9.

Officers found the 26-year-old victim shot in the chest and rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say that the victim and the suspect had been walking together prior to the shooting.

The suspect is described as a black or Hispanic man, in his 20s, and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and athletic shoes with white soles.

He was last seen running northbound on Goodman Street.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what sparked the gunfire.

There have been no arrests.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s