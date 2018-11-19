Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing a suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a man in the Franklinville section of North Philadelphia. The shooting happened on 11th and Ontario Streets on Oct. 9.

Officers found the 26-year-old victim shot in the chest and rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say that the victim and the suspect had been walking together prior to the shooting.

The suspect is described as a black or Hispanic man, in his 20s, and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and athletic shoes with white soles.

He was last seen running northbound on Goodman Street.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what sparked the gunfire.

There have been no arrests.