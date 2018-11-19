  • CBS 3On Air

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A homicide investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed inside of a home in Pottstown.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday night at North Washington Street and Jefferson Avenue.

pottstown homicide2 Police: Person Shot, Killed Inside Home In Pottstown

Credit: CBS3

It appears authorities were focusing their investigation on the second floor of the home.

There’s still no word on a suspect or a motive.

