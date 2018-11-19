  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flames broke out inside of a home in Philadelphia’s Belmont section and sent at least one person to the hospital.

The fire started just after midnight on the 4300 block of Westminster avenue.

Crews arrived and got the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Officials Investigate After 1 Person Hurt In Blaze In Belmont

Credit: CBS3

Officials are trying to figure out what sparked the flames.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

