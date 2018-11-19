Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The voice of the Eagles, Merrill Reese, expressed his disappointment in the team on social media after Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. “What a disaster! I didn’t expect the Eagles to win but I didn’t expect them to be completely dominated in every respect from beginning to end. Where are they going to get corners to play against the Giants next week? The offense was awful also,” Reese wrote on Twitter.

What a disaster! I didn’t expect the Eagles to win but I didn’t expect them to be completely dominated in every respect from beginning to end. Where are they going to get corners to play against the Giants next week ? The offense was awful also. — Merrill Reese (@mreeseeagles) November 19, 2018

The Eagles were blown out, 48-7, against the Saints.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz had one of the worst games of his career, throwing three interceptions.

The Eagles look to save their season this Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field against the Giants.