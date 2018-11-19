Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – LiLLEbaby Active Series baby carriers have been recalled after reports of the chest strap detaching from the carrier.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says the sliding chest-clip strap can detach from the shoulder strap which could cause harm to the child.

The recalled carriers are the Active Series-Pro 6 in 1 in the colors space dye cobalt and space dye grey and the Active All Seasons in slate.

Consumers are encouraged to stop using the carriers immediately and contact LiLLEbaby to receive a free replacement baby carrier and a full refund.