Credit: U.S. Product Safety Commission

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – LiLLEbaby Active Series baby carriers have been recalled after reports of the chest strap detaching from the carrier.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission says the sliding chest-clip strap can detach from the shoulder strap which could cause harm to the child.

The recalled carriers are the Active Series-Pro 6 in 1 in the colors space dye cobalt and space dye grey and the Active All Seasons in slate.

baby carriers LiLLEbaby Active Series Baby Carriers Recalled

Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Consumers are encouraged to stop using the carriers immediately and contact LiLLEbaby to receive a free replacement baby carrier and a full refund.

