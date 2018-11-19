Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Charges have been dismissed against two Philadelphia police officers who were accused of conducting an illegal stop and search earlier this year.

Judge Thomas Gehret dismissed the charges against former officers Matthew Walsh and Marvin Jones over a lack of evidence.

BREAKING: Judge tosses charges against fmr. Philadelphia Police Officers Marvin Jones and Matthew Walsh, accused of conducting an illegal stop and search from April. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) November 19, 2018

According to police, Walsh and Jones stopped a man on the 100 block of East Sharpnack Street in Mount Airy in April for “apparently using narcotics.”

The officers frisked the man because he didn’t take his hands out of his pockets. The man was ultimately released without charges and filed a complaint against the officers after the incident.

Police say that an investigation revealed that Walsh and Jones could not have seen the man “apparently using narcotics” based on surveillance video and stoped him without probable cause. Police also say the investigation showed that Walsh and Jones improperly searched the man’s vehicle, detained him in handcuffs for nearly 15 minutes, and drove him one block away where they released him.

The department suspended and dismissed Walsh and Jones following the incident.