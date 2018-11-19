BREAKING:4 People Found Shot, Killed Execution-Style In West Philadelphia Basement, Police Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Marvin Jones, Matthew Walsh

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Charges have been dismissed against two Philadelphia police officers who were accused of conducting an illegal stop and search earlier this year.

Judge Thomas Gehret dismissed the charges against former officers Matthew Walsh and Marvin Jones over a lack of evidence.

According to police, Walsh and Jones stopped a man on the 100 block of East Sharpnack Street in Mount Airy in April for “apparently using narcotics.”

philadelphia police officers Judge Dismisses Charges Against 2 Former Philly Cops Accused Of Conducting Illegal Stop And Search Over Lack Of Evidence

Mugshots of former officers Matthew Walsh, left, and Marvin Jones. (credit: Philadelphia Police Dept.)

The officers frisked the man because he didn’t take his hands out of his pockets. The man was ultimately released without charges and filed a complaint against the officers after the incident.

Police say that an investigation revealed that Walsh and Jones could not have seen the man “apparently using narcotics” based on surveillance video and stoped him without probable cause. Police also say the investigation showed that Walsh and Jones improperly searched the man’s vehicle, detained him in handcuffs for nearly 15 minutes, and drove him one block away where they released him.

The department suspended and dismissed Walsh and Jones following the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s