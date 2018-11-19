BREAKING:4 People Found Shot, Killed Execution-Style In Southwest Philadelphia Basement, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Clergy members from the New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia are demanding the Philadelphia ICE office free sanctuary families for Thanksgiving. The Philadelphia ICE office has one of the highest arrest rates in the country.

On Monday, the clergy gathered outside the office to pray and asked ICE to remember the Thompson and Reyes families in sanctuary and grant them a two-year stay of removal.

They have been living in sanctuary since September and struggle each day to stay with their family.

