  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMJeep Sports Zone
    12:05 AMJoel Osteen
    12:35 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:76ers, Local, Local TV, Thanksgiving

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A trio of Sixers players teamed up to provide families in need with 300 Thanksgiving turkeys Sunday.

Wilson Chandler and Amir Johnson were at the Hawthorne Cultural Center handing out turkeys to South Philadelphia residents Sunday morning.

Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson also pitched in, helping to organize the event.

Over 100 Refugees, Immigrants Given First Thanksgiving Experience In Philadelphia

Chandler, Johnson and newly-acquired Jimmy Butler paid for the turkeys.

The Sixers host the Phoenix Suns Monday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s