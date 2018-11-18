Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A trio of Sixers players teamed up to provide families in need with 300 Thanksgiving turkeys Sunday.

Wilson Chandler and Amir Johnson were at the Hawthorne Cultural Center handing out turkeys to South Philadelphia residents Sunday morning.

Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson also pitched in, helping to organize the event.

Chandler, Johnson and newly-acquired Jimmy Butler paid for the turkeys.

The Sixers host the Phoenix Suns Monday.