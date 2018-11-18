TULSA, OK - JANUARY 19: A City of Tulsa sand truck picks up a load of sand to put down on icy roads as the area prepares to be hit with another winter storm on January 19, 2007 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. City of Tulsa street crews continued to work long shifts and overtime Friday after a week long of treating icy roads in the area due to an ice storm that hit a week ago. Since the storm, the crews have applied 9,718 tons of sand and salt mixture, 2,212 tons of sand, and worked 6,252 hours of overtime. (Photo by Brandi Simons/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looking for a change? Try Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The city of Tulsa will pay you $10,000 wih benefits to move there and work from home.

It’s part of the Tulsa Remote program, which aims to draw entrepreneurs, tech-savvy individuals and creatives to the city. Selected candidates must live in the city for at least one year.

Benefits include the option to live in a new and fully furnished apartment for just 33 percent of the original price and paid utilities for the first three months.

The $10,000 is split, with $2,500 in relocation assistance and $500 every following month. The remaining $1,500 will be given to participants at the end of the year.

“We are looking for talented and energetic people who not only will consider re-locating permanently to Tulsa but especially for people who want to make something here — to add to the dynamism, idealism, and get ‘er done spirit of Tulsa,” Ken Levit of the George Kaiser Family Foundation, which created and announced the program, said.

For now, the plan is to accept groups of 10 to 15 members, before expanding to 300.