PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looking for a change? Try Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The city of Tulsa will pay you $10,000 wih benefits to move there and work from home.
It’s part of the Tulsa Remote program, which aims to draw entrepreneurs, tech-savvy individuals and creatives to the city. Selected candidates must live in the city for at least one year.
Benefits include the option to live in a new and fully furnished apartment for just 33 percent of the original price and paid utilities for the first three months.
The $10,000 is split, with $2,500 in relocation assistance and $500 every following month. The remaining $1,500 will be given to participants at the end of the year.
“We are looking for talented and energetic people who not only will consider re-locating permanently to Tulsa but especially for people who want to make something here — to add to the dynamism, idealism, and get ‘er done spirit of Tulsa,” Ken Levit of the George Kaiser Family Foundation, which created and announced the program, said.
For now, the plan is to accept groups of 10 to 15 members, before expanding to 300.