PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for the person who stabbed a man in South Philadelphia.

The attack happened late Saturday night at 2nd Street and Snyder Avenue in Pennsport.

There’s no word on what led to the attack.

The man is in stable condition with a stab wound to the chest.