PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local police are mourning the death of Kane, a K-9 officer.

Kane passed away Sunday morning after a battle with cancer. He had been a part of the police force since 2012.

Today, we salute K9 Kane, badge #K588, who peacefully passed away this morning after a battle with cancer. Kane had served our city since 2012, and will be greatly missed by all of his two and four-legged friends. Rest in peace, partner – and thank you for your service! pic.twitter.com/m74VCYA7hs — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) November 18, 2018

The department says he will be greatly missed by humans and dogs alike.