PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is recovering after being shot inside a West Philadelphia bar Sunday evening.

Police say a 53-year-old man was shot in the thumb and suffered a graze wound to his head on the 5300 block of Wyalusing Avenue.

The man is in stable condition at Presbyterian Hospital.

Officers are looking for the shooter.