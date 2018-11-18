Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Every pet owner is prone to bragging about how smart their dog is compared to others. At the same time, how can one be certain that their dog is as intelligent as they believe? In this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson explains signs that indicate you have a smart dog.

First, Carol wants people to remember that often times it’s not that the dog isn’t “dumb” but rather not responsive to your communication style. Also, it can be highly dependent upon breed. Some dogs need to be more active rather than sitting around an apartment all day. Signs that a dog is intelligent include nudging you for attention, remembering old commands, learning new commands very quickly, able to read your moods, and also recognizing locations. The key sign of intelligence is that your dog has actually trained you by learning that going to the door or to the bowl gets a certain response.