HOCKESSIN, Del. (CBS) — The Delaware State Police are investigating an incident where a man was allegedly exposed himself while in a Wawa in New Castle County.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:52 p.m. on Saturday as the suspect entered the Wawa Convenience Store on the 600 block of Yorklyn Road.

Authorities say the man was standing in line as if he was going to buy something and was speaking loudly to himself.

He followed a female customer in the store while exposing himself trying to get her attention.

When a store employee called for help, the man fled. Immediately, employees were alarmed and called 911.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 to 235 pounds, and between the ages of 35 and 45.

He was wearing a black knit hat, gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

The man was last seen entering a black or dark blue car after fleeing the store.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please call Trooper J. Adams at Troop 6 at 302-633-5000 or visit the website.