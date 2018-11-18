Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s beginning to look and feel a lot like Christmas here in Philadelphia.

Macy’s Unveils Holiday Window Display In Center City

Christmas Village is now open at love park!

The village opened Saturday for a special preview weekend.

It includes a new layout, new decorations, a beer garden, and vendors!

The village is open again Sunday and then officially reopens on Thanksgiving morning.

Turtles Washing Up ‘Cold-Stunned’ At Jersey Shore As Wintry Weather Arrives

The season will run through Christmas Eve.