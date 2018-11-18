Filed Under:Christmas Village, Local, Local News

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s beginning to look and feel a lot like Christmas here in Philadelphia.

Macy’s Unveils Holiday Window Display In Center City

Christmas Village is now open at love park!

The village opened Saturday for a special preview weekend.

christmas village2 Christmas Village Opens For Special Preview At Love Park

Credit: CBS3

It includes a new layout, new decorations, a beer garden, and vendors!

The village is open again Sunday and then officially reopens on Thanksgiving morning.

Turtles Washing Up ‘Cold-Stunned’ At Jersey Shore As Wintry Weather Arrives

The season will run through Christmas Eve.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s