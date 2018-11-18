Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s beginning to look and feel a lot like Christmas here in Philadelphia.
Christmas Village is now open at love park!
The village opened Saturday for a special preview weekend.
It includes a new layout, new decorations, a beer garden, and vendors!
The village is open again Sunday and then officially reopens on Thanksgiving morning.
The season will run through Christmas Eve.