Haverford Township, Pa. (CBS) – A 27-month old girl has died after being hit by a car in a YMCA parking lot, according to police.

The accident happened at the YMCA located on the 800 block of Eagle Road around 12:25 p.m.

Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola tells Eyewitness News the little girl got away from her mom and sat down in a parking space. A driver pulled through what the chief described to be a double space and struck the toddler. The driver apparently never saw the toddler.

She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No criminal charges have been filed against the driver of the vehicle at this time.

