Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA(CBS) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two others wounded in South Philadelphia.

Philly Police Stepping Up Patrols After Online Post Threatens Shooting At Gay Bars

Investigators believe another car drove up to them at 26th Street and West Passyunk Avenue, and someone opened fire.

A 28-year-old man died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Lack Of Training, Unclear Strategy Contributed To Deaths Of 3 Wilmington Firefighters, Report Finds

Two others, ages 25 and 31, are in critical condition.