  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    09:00 AMLucky Dog
    09:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    View All Programs

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA(CBS) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two others wounded in South Philadelphia.

Philly Police Stepping Up Patrols After Online Post Threatens Shooting At Gay Bars

Investigators believe another car drove up to them at 26th Street and West Passyunk Avenue, and someone opened fire.

south philly Police: 1 Dead, 2 Wounded After Shooting In South Philly

Credit: CBS3

A 28-year-old man died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Lack Of Training, Unclear Strategy Contributed To Deaths Of 3 Wilmington Firefighters, Report Finds

Two others, ages 25 and 31, are in critical condition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s