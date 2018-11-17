Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MANTUA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a 52-year-old man Thursday.

The accident happened on Lambs Road and Spruce Street at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 15.

When officers arrived to the scene they found a 2009 Nissan Altima on the front lawn of Bright Beginnings School and a 1999 Ford F-250 parked on Lambs Road in front of the school.

Police say the driver of the Altima, Dr. Michael Robinson, had come out of Spruce Street and was struck by the driver of the Ford F-250, Jesse Romano.

The impact of the crash pushed Dr. Robinson’s car onto the front lawn of the school.

Dr. Robinson was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other driver, Jesse Romano, 34, was uninjured.

Investigators believe road conditions were a contributing factor in the crash.

Pitman Police, Harrison Township Police, Mantua Township Fire Department, Pitman Fire Department, Gloucester County EMS and Inspira Paramedics all assisted on the scene.

The accident is being investigated by the Mantua Township Police Department.