Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating an attack that left a 20-year-old man dead in North Philadelphia on Saturday morning.

Police: 1 Dead, 2 Wounded After Shooting In South Philly

The attack happened at approximately 10:20 a.m. on the 6600 block of Limekiln Pike in North Philadelphia.

Police say a group of people were involved in the attack and used an unknown weapon.

The man was taken to Einstein University Hospital by police where he was placed in critical condition but later died.

Philly Police Stepping Up Patrols After Online Post Threatens Shooting At Gay Bars

No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.

Police are still investigating.