PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Macy’s is unveiling its holiday window display at its Center City department store location.
The retail chain is also celebrating its 11th annual “Believe” campaign benefitting the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Shoppers who send a letter to Santa Claus can help grant the wish of a child with a serious illness.
For every letter, Macy’s will donate one dollar to Make-A-Wish, up to $1 million.
A light show, Christmas carolers, and other live musical performances will be a part of the unveiling.
The festivities for the unveiling will last from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information on Macy’s “Believe” campaign and how to write letters to Santa Clause, visit their website.