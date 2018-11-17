  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Macy’s is unveiling its holiday window display at its Center City department store location.

The retail chain is also celebrating its 11th annual “Believe” campaign benefitting the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Shoppers who send a letter to Santa Claus can help grant the wish of a child with a serious illness.

For every letter, Macy’s will donate one dollar to Make-A-Wish, up to $1 million.

macys2 Macys Unveils Holiday Window Display In Center City

Credit: CBS3

A light show, Christmas carolers, and other live musical performances will be a part of the unveiling.

The festivities for the unveiling will last from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on Macy’s “Believe” campaign and how to write letters to Santa Clause, visit their website.

