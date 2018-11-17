Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the fall season begins to wrap up, Krispy Kreme makes sure to end it on a high note by unveiling limited edition pumpkin spice original glazed doughnuts for Thanksgiving.
“You’ve waited all year, and we’re making the wait worth it just in time for Thanksgiving,” officials at Krispy Kreme said.
The original glazed donut with a pumpkin spice twist is available through Thanksgiving day on Nov. 22.
Krispy Kreme also introduced a new flavor, the cinnamon swirl doughnut which features cinnamon sugar and a cream cheese icing. It also boasts a gooey cinnamon swirl.
The limited edition pumpkin spice original glazed and new cinnamon swirl doughnut can be found at these area Krispy Kreme locations:
NEW JERSEY
- Collingswood
- Jersey City
PENNSYLVANIA
- Bensalem
- Clarks Summit
- Havertown
- Scranton
DELAWARE
- New Castle
For more specifics about where to get a taste of these seasonal doughnuts, visited Krispy Kreme’s website.