  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMCollege Football Today
    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMEyewitness News Saturday
    7:30 PMInside Edition
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers
Credit: Business Wire

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the fall season begins to wrap up, Krispy Kreme makes sure to end it on a high note by unveiling limited edition pumpkin spice original glazed doughnuts for Thanksgiving.

“You’ve waited all year, and we’re making the wait worth it just in time for Thanksgiving,” officials at Krispy Kreme said.

The original glazed donut with a pumpkin spice twist is available through Thanksgiving day on Nov. 22.

Krispy Kreme also introduced a new flavor, the cinnamon swirl doughnut which features cinnamon sugar and a cream cheese icing. It also boasts a gooey cinnamon swirl.

The limited edition pumpkin spice original glazed and new cinnamon swirl doughnut can be found at these area Krispy Kreme locations:

NEW JERSEY

  • Collingswood
  • Jersey City

PENNSYLVANIA

  • Bensalem
  • Clarks Summit
  • Havertown
  • Scranton

DELAWARE

  • New Castle

For more specifics about where to get a taste of these seasonal doughnuts, visited Krispy Kreme’s website.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s