PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the fall season begins to wrap up, Krispy Kreme makes sure to end it on a high note by unveiling limited edition pumpkin spice original glazed doughnuts for Thanksgiving.

“You’ve waited all year, and we’re making the wait worth it just in time for Thanksgiving,” officials at Krispy Kreme said.

The original glazed donut with a pumpkin spice twist is available through Thanksgiving day on Nov. 22.

There's #pumpkinspice everywhere! Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnuts are back in shops starting this Friday, November 16 through Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/Njo0P5hdJC — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) November 15, 2018

Krispy Kreme also introduced a new flavor, the cinnamon swirl doughnut which features cinnamon sugar and a cream cheese icing. It also boasts a gooey cinnamon swirl.

The limited edition pumpkin spice original glazed and new cinnamon swirl doughnut can be found at these area Krispy Kreme locations:

NEW JERSEY

Collingswood

Jersey City

PENNSYLVANIA

Bensalem

Clarks Summit

Havertown

Scranton

DELAWARE

New Castle

For more specifics about where to get a taste of these seasonal doughnuts, visited Krispy Kreme’s website.