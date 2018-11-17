Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More than 100 families received a Thanksgiving turkey at an annual giveaway for people in the city’s 8th council district.

Eyewitness News was at the Nicetown Court, where Councilwoman Cindy Bass hosted the event.

Families received either a turkey or voucher for a turkey from Brown’s Shop Rite.

Organizers say the effort helps make holidays brighter for families in need.