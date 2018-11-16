Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The woman at the center of that viral beach arrest in Wildwood last Memorial Day weekend appeared before a judge for arraignment.

Emily Weinman entered a not guilty plea in Cape May County court Friday morning.

She faces aggravated assault and other charges related to the altercation with police that was caught on video.

I was sleeping on the beach and I woke up to this.. i can’t believe it.. pic.twitter.com/UJE5Sy7E4G — Lexy (@HewittLexy) May 26, 2018

Police say Weinman refused to give her name after they questioned her about alcohol containers on the beach.

Video shows an officer punching Weinman. They say she shoved, kicked, and spit on them during the confrontation.

Weinman’s attorney said he hopes to bring the case to a resolution.

“This is one of those cases that simply got out of hand, at the end of the day we’re hoping for a resolution that comports with justice and fairness for everybody on each side,” said Weinman’s attorney Steve Scheffler.

Weinman is due back in court for a status hearing on Jan. 25.