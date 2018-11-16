  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Emily Weinman, Local, Local TV, Wildwood

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The woman at the center of that viral beach arrest in Wildwood last Memorial Day weekend appeared before a judge for arraignment.

Emily Weinman entered a not guilty plea in Cape May County court Friday morning.

She faces aggravated assault and other charges related to the altercation with police that was caught on video.

Police say Weinman refused to give her name after they questioned her about alcohol containers on the beach.

Video shows an officer punching Weinman. They say she shoved, kicked, and spit on them during the confrontation.

Weinman’s attorney said he hopes to bring the case to a resolution.

“This is one of those cases that simply got out of hand, at the end of the day we’re hoping for a resolution that comports with justice and fairness for everybody on each side,” said Weinman’s attorney Steve Scheffler.

Weinman is due back in court for a status hearing on Jan. 25.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s