PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The TSA is expecting more than 25 million travelers at airports across the nation during the Thanksgiving holiday. Now, before you get ready to head out for the holidays, TSA has some tips to make your trip easy.

First, if you are traveling with foods, especially liquids, the limit for travel-sized containers is 3.4 ounces or less for a carry on. Anything bigger than that can be brought just in a checked bag.

Next, you can get through security quicker if you have TSA Precheck, meaning no need to remove shoes, laptops, liquids, belts and light jackets. Click here to apply for this program. Be sure that you have a valid ID with you if you are doing any type of traveling, if you do forget it TSA may ask you to complete an identity verification process instead.

If you are traveling with medicine, both over-the-counter and prescription medications, are allowed through checkpoints but liquids are limited to a 3.4 ounce limit for carry-on bags.

Also, remember to give yourself enough time before your departure. Keep in mind time to park, check-in, get through security and onto the flight.